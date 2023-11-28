Advertise
Blanket drive launched, Montgomery warming center open amid cold weather

The coalition is hosting a blanket drive through this Thursday.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People are finding creative ways to help Alabamians faced with sleeping on the streets.

“These are mats that are assembled,” said Lydia Pickett with the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless in Montgomery. “They are assembled from Walmart and other grocery store bags.”

Pickett says area churches have been making unique mats. They serve as makeshift beds to cushion the ground.

It is proof even a small gesture can make a big difference, something the coalition is banking on this week.

“A blanket is something that we take for granted,” Pickett said.

The coalition is hosting a blanket drive through this Thursday.

They are also accepting winter clothes, like sweaters, coats, hats, gloves and socks. Underwear and t-shirts are also welcomed.

Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless at 101 Coliseum Blvd.

Supplies will be handed out to individuals in need and local shelters.

Pickett reminds the public that the Montgomery Warming Center at 3446 LeBron Road is open through Wednesday.

The city says masks, cots, and warm blankets will be provided.

While asking for donations, staff members here at the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless also want to clear up misconceptions surrounding this issue.

“A lot of people I think, think that individuals are homeless, either by choice, that they want to be out there on the street, or they have a misconception that individuals on the street are all on drugs,” said Darrell Cates, Program Services Coordinator with MACH.

He said that is not necessarily the case. Some people fall into hard times, like family trauma and divorce.

Helping those in need is one of the greatest feelings in the world, he said. It is an opportunity the public can take through the blanket drive.

