Dallas County teen charged in deadly weekend shooting

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect from the Marion Junction area has been arrested after two people were shot in Dallas County over the weekend, one of whom died.

According to court records, the shootings happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The location was not specified.

A criminal complaint accuses Cedric Lamar Long, 18, of fatally shooting Charles Edward Prewitt with a handgun. He was charged with murder.

Long also faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting another person in the face.

Long’s arraignment tis set for Wednesday.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.