Dallas County teen charged in deadly weekend shooting

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect from the Marion Junction area has been arrested after two people were shot in Dallas County over the weekend, one of whom died.

According to court records, the shootings happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The location was not specified.

A criminal complaint accuses Cedric Lamar Long, 18, of fatally shooting Charles Edward Prewitt with a handgun. He was charged with murder.

Long also faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting another person in the face.

Long’s arraignment tis set for Wednesday.

