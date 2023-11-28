A dry and chilly end to November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is going to go out on a cold and dry note here in Central and South Alabama. We’re not forecasting any rain to fall between now and the end of the month at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Skies will be bright today and tomorrow with ample sunshine. More clouds will be in place on Thursday as our next system gets closer. The sun we’ll see over the next two days won’t do much to help us warm up.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be cold and frosty. (WSFA 12 News)

Cold high pressure will keep highs in the middle and upper 50s both today and tomorrow. That is well below the current normal high temperature of 66 degrees.

Nighttime temperatures will be very cold two more times this week. Tonight it’s at or below freezing and tomorrow night we’ll drop into the lower 30s. This will result in frost development, especially tonight.

Highs warm back to 60 degrees Thursday despite more clouds being in place. Those clouds will quickly give way to areawide rain late Thursday night through the first half of Friday. This will just be the start of a wet stretch of weather...

Rain totals will be 3" to 5" over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain, some of which will be heavy, and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast between Friday night and early Monday. It will not rain during that entire window as some dry breaks will occur. Even so, there will be a good deal of rain for everyone in Central and South Alabama.

At this time it’s looking like we’ll see very impressive rain totals of 3-5″. This will likely result in the removal of drought and fire concerns for our area. With that rain coming over a stretch of 72+ hours it’s unlikely that any flooding will occur.

November ends cool and December starts wet. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is it will be warmer while the rain falls Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Friday and the upper 60s this weekend. Temperatures will come back down a touch into next week as things dry out.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.