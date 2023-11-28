Eclectic Elementary School teacher says kindergarten is ‘magical’

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Jenna Runge is celebrating 10 years as an educator. In a decade, she’s worked at several different schools and taught all different grade levels. However, she says kindergarten is her favorite.

“I’ve taught kindergarten, 2nd, 3rd, and 6th”, but I love kindergarteners,” Runge said.

The kindergarten teacher describes her tiny students as sweet, always excited, and ready to learn. During the holidays, it’s truly magical at Eclectic Elementary School.

“Everything is new to them and exciting, and all the holidays are so fun,” Runge said. “just makes my job really fun.”

She admits there is a delicate balance when it comes to dealing with kindergarteners during the holidays. Jenna Runge has learned over the years that it’s important to stick to a classroom schedule even with the holiday hustle and bustle.

“We have to really push routines in kindergarten. We do the same exact thing every single day,” she said. “I’ve just learned that those little bodies thrive on routines and schedules, and they do a lot better when they know what they’re gonna do that day.”

Originally from the Birmingham area, she’s fallen in love with her students, Eclectic Elementary School, and the close-knit community. She said she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

“Everybody here is just family, everybody supports everybody, it’s just the place to be,” she said.

