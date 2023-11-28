First Alert: Below freezing temperatures expected across Alabama tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hard to believe November is almost over! Between now and the end of the month we expect a lot of quiet conditions: that means cold morning, cooler than normal afternoons and lots of sunshine. Clouds start to build in during the day Thursday... this is all ahead of a warmer and wetter start to December where showers and thunderstorms become more likely.

Our sky has been cloudless today, and we anticipated ample sunshine again tomorrow. The sun we see over the day or so won’t do much to help us warm up; high pressure will keep us calm but also a bit chilly with afternoon temperature expected to max out in the mid and upper 50s.

Low for the next two mornings will be very cold! Tonight it’s at or below freezing for almost every single town and tomorrow night many will once again drop into the low 30s. This will result in frost development, especially tonight since the wind is calmer and the air will have plenty of time to sit still.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be cold and frosty. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs warm back to either side of 60°Thursday despite more clouds being in place... those clouds will quickly give way to areawide rain late Thursday night through the first half of Friday.

That is the start of December and a very wet stretch pattern!

Rain totals will be 3" to 5" over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain, some of which will be heavy, and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast between Friday night and early Monday. It will not rain during that entire window as some dry breaks will occur. Even so, there will be a good deal of rain for everyone in central and south Alabama.

At this time it’s looking like we will see impressive rain totals of 3-5″. If that much water falls then it’s likely that the drought will be over in our area; it’s important to note that with the rain falling over a stretch of 3-4 days it’s unlikely that any sort of flooding will occur.

Dry and cooler than normal to end November, but December starts off warmer with lots of showers! (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is it will be warmer while the rain falls Friday, Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Friday and the upper 60s this weekend. Temperatures will come back down a touch into next week as things dry out.

