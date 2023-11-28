‘Giving Tuesday’ encourages support for non-profits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Thursday was a day for giving thanks, the weekend was all about shopping, and Tuesday is for giving back. “Giving Tuesday” asks Americans to dig deep and donate to their favorite charities.

Giving Tuesday is a national movement focusing on groups working in and impacting local communities. It’s a predominantly online campaign that uses the power of social media to encourage people to give as much as they can in one day to the charities of their choice. If you participate, you’re encouraged to use the tag #GivingTuesday on social media.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in New York, strategically scheduled for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and right after the official start of the Christmas shopping season.

