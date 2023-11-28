Jalen Milroe putting the Iron Bowl behind him, focused on the task at hand

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The odds seemed nearly impossible as Alabama trailed Auburn, 24-20, with less than a minute to play inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Crimson Tide’s final drive could not have gone worse. A 1-yard loss on a run play, an 18-yard loss on a sack, and a 5-yard loss due to a penalty all put ‘Bama way behind the sticks. 4th and goal at the 31-yard-line to be exact.

Then, one of the most improbable plays in Iron Bowl history happened. Isaiah Bond, a true sophomore from Buford, Georgia, went to the air to snatch a pass in the back corner of the endzone to give the Tide a narrow 27-24 lead.

“Isaiah did a great job getting open and getting enough space to get the ball,” quarterback Jalen Milroe said Monday, adding that it was truly a group effort to pull out the come-from-behind win over the Tigers. “They rushed two guys, so I had enough time. The offensive line did a great job holding up their blocks and just being sound and fundamental within their blocks. All the guys that were on the field were doing their job and getting to the end zone.”

While the play and the moment will certainly go down in Alabama football lore, immortalizing Jalen Milroe in Iron Bowl history, the journey to the 2023 SEC Championship was not a smooth one.

After throwing two interceptions in the Crimson Tide’s loss to Texas at home, Alabama head coach Nick Saban benched Milroe in favor of true Freshman Ty Simpson for Alabama’s road game against USF.

“To me, that’s the biggest thing. I know I’m not a finished product, and I just constantly try to be the best version of myself on and off the field,” Milroe said. “The biggest thing that I can say that contributed to that was my support system, my teammates in the locker room, my coaching staff and my family.”

Milroe’s demeanor on the sideline in Tampa impressed veteran defensive back Malachi Moore.

“Just to see him how he handled the situation, how he was still there for his teammates, still talking, hyping us up, being positive on the sideline. I think that’s when I realized how much of a leader Jalen was and how much of a great teammate he was,” Moore said, praising the leadership of the young quarterback.

“It shows you a lot about who he is as a person. He’s a great guy. He’s a great teammate. He’s always there for us through the good, bad, ugly. He’s a team player first, and he always has his brothers’ back.”

Milroe said Monday that he strives to be a “servant leader,” something he learned from his mom growing up in Texas.

“My mom taught me this when I was younger. She said to me,’ the goal in life is not to seek the blessings but be a blessing to other people,’” he said. “That sat with me as I played the game, and that was something that honestly stuck with me. That’s how I try to influence other guys.”

After Milroe was benched before the USF game, linebacker Deontae Lawson said he told the quarterback that he believed in him and to just have faith.

“His leadership is unmatched,” Lawson said. “He’s just a great teammate. His personality is great. He’s always smiling, always getting people in better moods.”

With the euphoria of Saturday’s win behind him, Milroe is focused on the task at hand, the SEC Championship Game.

“It’s over with. That game is over with, and now it’s about refocusing and working on cleaning up some things from Auburn,” Milroe said. “Just moving forward, I think, the biggest thing is just refocusing and then just worrying about the task at hand.”

With the latest College Football Playoff rankings set to be released Tuesday night, Alabama will enter Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday looking to make a statement against a Georgia team riding a 29-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs are currently a six-point favorite, according to ESPN.

Alabama’s players are ready for the challenge posed by the defending back-to-back National Champions.

“They’re always going to be a tough, physical team,” Moore said. “They’re just a well-coached team, very talented across the board on offense and defense, and like I said, it’s going to be a fun match-up on Saturday.”

Alabama and Georgia are set to kickoff at 3 p.m. CST Saturday from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

