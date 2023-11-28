Advertise
Jefferson Co. Circuit Judge Tracie Todd resigns

By Jennifer Horton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd tendered her resignation Monday, Nov. 27, according to the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts (AOC). Todd served in the criminal division; her resignation is effective Dec. 6.

Todd was first elected to the bench in 2012 and again in 2018, her term would end in 2025.

A judge will be appointed to serve the remainder of the term, according to AOC. The Jefferson County Judicial Commission will interview applicants and will recommend three candidates to the Governor’s Office, who will make the final selection.

Todd was sanctioned twice, in 2021 and 2022, by the Court of the Judiciary for violating multiple Canons of Judicial Ethics.

No word on the reason for her resignation.

