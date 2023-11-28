Lowndes County theft suspect captured after manhunt

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt has ended for a Lowndes County man who was wanted on multiple warrants, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities took 53-year-old Johnny Cotney into custody Monday. He was wanted on warrants in both Lowndes and Elmore counties.

Local and state agencies conducted ground and air searches in the Hope Hull area a week ago but were unable to find him.

Sheriff Chris West said Cotney had been living in the woods near Pine Tuckett Road and Judge Road east of Hayneville. West said the man had several campsites in the area.

West said Cotney has apparently been targeting empty homes during the day. He is suspected of waiting for the occupants to leave before breaking in to steal food and other items needed to live outdoors.

The sheriff’s office did not indicate where Cotney’s arrest was made.

