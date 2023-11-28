Advertise
Opelika man arrested for multiple crimes including identity theft in Auburn

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man is behind bars and faces several charges, including identity theft in Auburn, police say.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 25-year-old Jamel Zikell Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of East Glenn and Dogwood Drive on Nov. 26.

During the stop, the driver and passenger, later identified as Johnson, attempted to run from police by driving towards the dead end of Dogwood Drive. However, the vehicle went off the road and crashed into an embankment.

Johnson then attempted to escape police on foot but was caught shortly after by responding officers.

When law enforcement searched the vehicle items coinciding with identity theft and narcotics contraband were found. Johnson was consequently charged with trafficking in stolen identities, attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail, and held on a $34,000 bond.

There is no information at this time about the driver of the vehicle.

