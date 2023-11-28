Advertise
Prattville police identify victim in August 6 homicide

By WSFA 12 News Staff
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday, giving an update to its August 6 murder investigation.

Police released the name of the 16-year-old victim, Kylen Smith.

Investigators also stated that witnesses saw a male wearing all black and a hoodie walking away from the scene. Authorities stated that evidence leads police to believe the suspect was on foot, not in a vehicle.

Investigators said that this is not believed to be a random killing and that Smith may have known or associated with the shooter.

Smith’s family held a photo of Kylen at the press conference but did not wish to speak or be interviewed.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867 or through the P3-tips app. Through CrimeStoppers, you always remain anonymous.

