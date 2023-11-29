1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery triple shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others were injured in a Tuesday night shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Oak Street around 10 p.m. on reports of people having been shot.

On scene, they found three victims, including one man who was pronounced dead on the scene and another who was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. The third victim, a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was being treated at an area hospital, investigators said.

A homicide investigation is underway. Neither a suspect nor a motive have been determined at this time. None of the victims’ names or ages have been released.

Anyone with information on this investigation should call Montgomery police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

