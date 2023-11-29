Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say

Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.(Pexels)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after they said they spoke with a person who was shot in the face for not sharing his potato chips.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

WOIO reports the 31-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers reportedly found the man with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure on Stanton Avenue. He said the other man shot him with a handgun after he refused to give him some potato chips.

The reported suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a deadly triple shooting Tuesday night on Oak Street.
Name released of man killed in Montgomery triple shooting
Kylen Smith, 16, has been identified as the victim in a fatal Prattville shooting
Prattville police identify victim in August 6 homicide
The Alabama home of TikTok influencer Noah Glenn Carter was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze.
TikTok influencer, family escape massive Elmore County house fire
Alabamians will start seeing their one-time tax rebates, promised as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s one-time tax rebate payments begin processing Friday
Joshua Mata-Hernandez
Auburn man facing terrorist threat charge following social media post

Latest News

USDA Forest Service reduces fire restriction locations in some Alabama national forests
USDA Forest Service reduces fire restriction locations in some Alabama national forests
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
FILE - This photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from a remote...
Wolverines threatened with extinction as climate change melts their snowy mountain refuges, US says
Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment
Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment