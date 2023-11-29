Advertise
Alabama’s county governments outline 2024 legislative priorities

County leaders want lawmakers to prioritize mental health
Many of Alabama’s County leaders were in Auburn Wednesday to outline what they want state lawmakers to focus on during the upcoming legislative session.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many of Alabama’s County leaders were in Auburn Wednesday to outline what they want state lawmakers to focus on during the upcoming legislative session.

Nearly 400 officials discussed policy issues and developed a unified county advocacy plan for the 2024 Regular Session.

“You see one county in Alabama, I think you’ve seen all counties, especially on these big statewide issues,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.

Another important issue for some county leaders is mental health care.

This includes more state funding for the 9-8-8 lifeline which people can contact for mental health assistance and critical intervention training for first responders.

“We think it’s important that law enforcement officers and others know how to defuse situations with those with mental health challenges,” said Brasfield.

Other priorities for the commission include allowing 9-1-1 districts to coordinate public safety answering points to provide emergency response services more efficiently.

“Work more effectively together to set up a process to ensure the local first responders that they’re going to get the services they need, while at the same time allowing us to save taxpayer money,” said Brasfield.

The regular legislative session will start in February.

