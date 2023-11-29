Easterseals using iPads for children’s speech therapy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Technology impacts every part of our lives. In many instances, it’s game-changing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 36 children has a special need, and some are nonverbal.

Many parents with a nonverbal child never hear the words “I love you” or are unable to know how their child feels or thinks. Easterseals Central Alabama is working to change that and they are using an iPad to do it.

“They are able to use the device with its voice output to be able to interact and communication just like we would verbally,” said Trammell.

Before working with Easterseals, 6-year-old Abigail was nonverbal. But after meeting with speech learning pathologist Tammy Trammell, she’s been able to form full sentences.

“She is very proficient with it. She can go and find things. She can spell out words and be able to use that. But through therapy we’re not only using the iPad to communicate but also she is more verbal. She is coming up with one, two, three words,” said Trammell.

Trammell has been offering this program to children with more severe speech barriers for a couple years.

The iPad is loaded with a special software to guide the children to come up with sentences that they repeat to Trammell. They practice multiple times a week and can even check out the iPad to continue the therapy at home.

Trammell works with many children and sees progress every day. She says this is her gift and that she continues to give after working with children for almost 40 years.

“It’s just kind of been my mission. And once I retired I needed to continue to provide my service to help these kids,” she said.

Thanks to University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s Nick’s Kids Foundation and Working Women’s Home Association, Easterseals has been able to purchase more iPads to help more children.

