Flatwood Community Center groundbreaking being held one year after devastating tornado

Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One year after devastation struck the Flatwood community, the Montgomery County Commission is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Flatwood Community Center.

The community center was just one of many structures that were damaged when an EF-2 tornado hit the Flatwood community.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday at 360 Williams Drive in Montgomery.

“Following the devastating tornado outbreak last year, we pledge to rebuild the Flatwood Community Center,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “This new center will once again give the residents of Flatwood and north Montgomery County a place to congregate and recreate.”

“November 30, 2022, was a tragic day for Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Commission Vice Chairman Isaiah Sankey. “This new community center is the centerpiece of our effort to rebuild and enhance the Flatwood Community.”

The new center will feature meeting space, offices, a kitchen, and a computer lab. Future programming at the center will include senior activities, health & wellness classes, and youth summer programs.

