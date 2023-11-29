Advertise
Judge rules against Peanut Festival shooter and his self-defense claims

During Monday’s hearing, another witness testified that Fluellen instigated a heated fight and blamed Fluellen for sparking the gunfire that took his life.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge denied self-defense claims that Mekhi Lawton, the National Peanut Festival Parade shooter, hoped would clear him of murder and assault charges.

“(The defendant’s) motion is denied.  However, the defendant may continue to pursue this defense at trial,” Houston County Circuit Judge Todd Derrick ruled.

His ruling was not unexpected, with even Lawton’s attorneys conceding that Derrick would be unlikely to grant immunity from prosecution.

During a hearing on Monday, Lawton’s attorneys, Adam Parker and Les Bell, presented witnesses who testified Garyoun Fluellen, fatally shot by Lawton, pulled a gun on those involved in a free-for-all as the 2022 parade concluded in downtown Dothan.

However, their stories seemed to sometimes waiver under cross-examination by Houston County Assistant District Attorney Robert Black, who claimed stories changed since Lawton’s arrest and some who testified had refused to cooperate with the police.

After the shooting that wounded another man, Lawton fled the scene and tossed his handgun under a nearby business and parade-goers scurried for cover.

Lawton retained Parker that evening and surrendered to police about 12 hours after the shooting.

Following Derricks’s ruling, Lawton’s attorneys filed a series of motions, including one for a speedy trial.

