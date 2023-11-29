Advertise
Law enforcement raid underway at White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County

File photo of White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County, Alabama.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office has confirmed that officers are on the property of White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County serving a search warrant and temporary restraining order.

A check of court filings indicates the State of Alabama filed a complaint in Lowndes County Circuit Court Wednesday seeking to have a judge declare that gambling activities being conducted at the Hayneville facility are a “public nuisance” and to have the activities permanently prohibited.

The AG’s office said the restraining order involved White Hall’s use of “more than 600 illegal slot machines,” and that the facility has been closed and sealed, and that the assets of the multiple named entities involved with the facility have been frozen.

Those entities include Cornerstone Community Outreach, Winter Sky LLC, White Sands Technology LLC, BB23 LLC, and R&J Holding Company, Inc.

“Today’s operations reflect the ongoing enforcement of previous orders issued by the Alabama Supreme Court for Lowndes County,” Marshall said in a release issued by his office. “The individuals, building owners, and operators of these illegal machines acted in defiance of the law, local court orders, and Supreme Court of our state. Rackets such as these will not be tolerated in Lowndes County or elsewhere in Alabama.”

White Hall and other casinos around the state have been in the news for more than a decade as state officials have worked to shut them down as illegal gambling centers. In 2022, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in the state’s favor in its ongoing fight against electronic gaming machines, striking a blow to gambling operations in Lowndes and Macon counties.

Marshall’s office said Wednesday that, despite the 2022 order, “White Hall Entertainment chose not to abide by the Circuit Court’s order and instead reopened with illegal gaming machines.”

The AG’s office led the raid with help from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and White Hall Police Chief Alvetta Coates, the AG’s office said.

