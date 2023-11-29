Lowndes County community awaits justice 4 years after sheriff’s slaying

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community members and sheriff’s deputies alike stood before the Lowndes County Courthouse on Tuesday. A candlelight vigil paid tribute to Sheriff John “Big John” Williams

“We would be doing a disservice to him, and not only his legacy, by not showing our utmost respect for him,” said Sgt. Prince Williams with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

It has now been four years since Williams was fatally shot at a Hayneville gas station.

Justice still has not been served. The man accused, William Chase Johnson, is scheduled to face trial next October.

The delay comes after four years of various court motions, including one to move the trial to Macon County.

The current sheriff, Christopher West, also blames other circumstances.

“Beyond the court’s power,” said West. “The death of his first attorney and whatnot.”

Still, the sheriff remains optimistic.

“I have faith in our judicial system,” he said.

While the community waits for answers, its focus remains to honoring the life of Williams. He is remembered as a kind man, who would give people the shirt off this back.

RIGHT NOW: A vigil to remember Lowndes County Sheriff John "Big John" Williams. It's now been 4 years since he was fatally shot at a Hayneville gas station.

“He never saw a stranger, always willing to help, just an amazing man,” Williams said.

His death serves as a reminder of the dangerous situations men and women in blue often face.

“You never know. At the blink of a moment anything can happen,” Williams said.

The capital murder trial of Johnson is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2024. That trial will be held in Macon County after a judge granted a change of venue earlier this year.

