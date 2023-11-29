Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lowndes County community awaits justice 4 years after sheriff’s slaying

The suspect accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams has still not gone to trial.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Community members and sheriff’s deputies alike stood before the Lowndes County Courthouse on Tuesday. A candlelight vigil paid tribute to Sheriff John “Big John” Williams

“We would be doing a disservice to him, and not only his legacy, by not showing our utmost respect for him,” said Sgt. Prince Williams with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

It has now been four years since Williams was fatally shot at a Hayneville gas station.

Justice still has not been served. The man accused, William Chase Johnson, is scheduled to face trial next October.

The delay comes after four years of various court motions, including one to move the trial to Macon County.

The current sheriff, Christopher West, also blames other circumstances.

“Beyond the court’s power,” said West. “The death of his first attorney and whatnot.”

Still, the sheriff remains optimistic.

“I have faith in our judicial system,” he said.

While the community waits for answers, its focus remains to honoring the life of Williams. He is remembered as a kind man, who would give people the shirt off this back.

“He never saw a stranger, always willing to help, just an amazing man,” Williams said.

His death serves as a reminder of the dangerous situations men and women in blue often face.

“You never know. At the blink of a moment anything can happen,” Williams said.

The capital murder trial of Johnson is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2024. That trial will be held in Macon County after a judge granted a change of venue earlier this year.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kylen Smith, 16, has been identified as the victim in a fatal Prattville shooting
Prattville police identify victim in August 6 homicide
Woman, 1-year-old child die in Wilcox County crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A Montgomery man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed late Sunday evening,...
Montgomery man killed in Sunday night motorcycle crash
Jasmine Callens
Selma family sets up GoFundMe after mother is murdered

Latest News

helping children communicate with the help of technology
Easterseals using iPads for children’s speech therapy
Easterseals using iPads for children’s speech therapy
Easterseals using iPads for children’s speech therapy
Forum held for candidates running for office in Pine Level
Forum held for candidates running for office in Pine Level
How 12's Day of Giving donations help Christmas Clearinghouse
How 12's Day of Giving donations help Christmas Clearinghouse