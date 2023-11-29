Montgomery to hold 4-day commemoration for 68th Anniversary of the Bus Boycott

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting Dec. 1, the City of Montgomery will be holding a four-day commemoration for the 68th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

“As the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement, our city has long been a symbol of progress and justice. This commemoration is part of an experience unique to Montgomery that offers visitors the chance to explore tangible links to America’s quest for justice, truth, and reconciliation while learning firsthand about that time from many leaders of the Movement, who are still with us today. We are honored to work with our partners and stand on the shoulders of the heroes of the Civil Rights Movement,” said Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

Rally and Unity Walk

The events begin Friday, Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. with the Rosa Parks Day Rally and Unity Walk. lead by Reverend Dr. Allen Sims, Sr., St. Paul African Methodists Episcopal Church will host the event, marching from King Memorial Baptist Church on Dexter Avenue to the Rosa Parks Museum.

Community Convocation

The event is followed by a public convocation held at St. Paul AME Church at 7 p.m. The convocation will feature a talk from successful actress and retired Dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts at Alabama State University, Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart. Rosa Parks Day Awards will be presented to local heroes who are recognized for their leadership and commitment to civil rights.

Junior Golf Classic Tournament

From Saturday, Dec. 2, at 9 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 3, LEO Golf academy and St. Paul A.M.E. Church host the Inaugural Rosa Parks Day Junior Golf Classic Tournament. The tournament will be a 36-hole championship event for young golfers ages 12-18, a tribute to the legacy of Rosa Parks and a celebration of her fight for equality by showcasing the incredible talents of young golfers.

Rosa Parks Gala

Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa, the Southern Youth Leadership Development Institute will host its Second Annual Rosa Parks Gala, paying homage to Mrs. Rosa L. Parks’s role in our nation’s history. This year, SLYDI will honor nine women from across the country who embody the dignity and strength Mrs. Parks demonstrated in her activism for social empowerment.

You must purchase a ticket to attend.

Mayor’s Young Professional Council Mini Summit

Monday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., the Mayor’s Young Professional Council will host a mini summit at The Lab on Dexter. The panel will discuss the recent Supreme Court victory of Milligan v Allen led by Millennials and Gen Z, focusing on digital engagement and intersectionality and creating a frame focusing on civic engagement and voting power for Millennials and Gen Z voters moving forward.

The Mass Meeting: Honoring the Past

Monday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., Holt Street Baptist Church will feature Mayor Steven L. Reed, Grammy winner Gospel Artist Jekalyn Carr, Activist David Banner, Dr. E Dewey Smith, Milligan V Merrill Lead Plaintiff Evan Milligan, Carver High School Choir, and Montgomery’s first-ever formed Montgomery United Mass Choir!

