Name released of man killed in Montgomery triple shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is releasing the name of a man who was killed in a Tuesday night triple shooting.

Police and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Oak Street around 10 p.m. on reports of people having been shot.

On scene, first responders found three victims, including Melvin Washington Jr., 39, of Montgomery, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical conditions of the other two victims changed overnight. A second man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, but his condition has since improved to non-life-threatening. A woman who was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries has since been downgraded to life-threatening condition, police said.

A homicide investigation is underway. Neither a suspect nor a motive have been determined at this time.

Anyone with information on this investigation should call Montgomery police or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

