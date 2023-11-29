Advertise
Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program needs adopters

By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has an urgent need for more people to provide Christmas gifts for children in this area, and time is running out.

The Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children nationwide each year. The Salvation Army collects necessary information to determine qualification for participation in the program and details on each Angel. Once a child or senior adult is registered and accepted as an Angel, their Christmas wish list is shared with community members who purchase gifts. Then, those gifts are distributed to the family to place under their family Christmas tree.

You can pick up an Angel at Montgomery Antiques and Interiors on the Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery, Newk’s Eatery at the corner of Vaughn and Taylor Roads in East Montgomery, and Kyle Nelson Customs in Millbrook. The deadline to get those gifts is December 15th so that the Salvation Army can distribute all of them before Christmas.

Learn more about the Angel Tree program and how the Salvation Army works in the community here.

