Selma secures $500K grant to provide affordable housing

Finding affordable homes for families is a challenge in Dallas County.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An affordable housing crisis is playing out all across the country. In cities like Selma, a place to call home is oftentimes a dream that always seems out of reach. But thanks to new federal funding, it might just become a reality.

“We have been working diligently to find ways to improve affordable housing in Selma,” said Kennard Randolph, the President of the Selma Housing Authority.

To address the need, the City of Selma applied for and secured a $500,000 grant. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It’s part of a nationwide effort to redevelop high poverty communities.

“It gives us the opportunity to take the necessary time and steps to make sure that we’re making the right decision,” said Randolph.

The Selma Housing Authority will use the funds to focus on the George Washington Carver Homes. Randolph says the community will have have a say in the plan.

“We want to make sure that that residents know the community stakeholders will have a input in this process,” Randolph said.

And leaders says this is one step in a greater vision to improve Selma and the lives of its residents.

“Not only are we focusing on public housing developments, we’re focusing on neighborhoods, we’re coming into neighborhoods, we are stepping outside of the box, doing things that the Housing Authority has never done before,” Randolph said. “We’re buying homes, we’re gonna build new homes.”

This will be a two year process. Randolph says the goal is to apply for a larger grant and secure $50 million.

Selma is one of 14 cities across the nation that received this grant.

