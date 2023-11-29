Strong solar flare occurred Tuesday as geomagnetic storm watches are issued for Earth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A strong solar flare occurred on the Sun’s surface and peaked at 1:50 p.m. CST Tuesday. The result was a Moderate (R2) High Frequency Radio Blackout Event.

The source of this flare was a sunspot group near the Sun’s central meridian. Due to this event and the instability of the region where this flare originated, the chance for additional M-class flares has increased. There’s even a slight chance of X-class flares, which are the strongest flares there are.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says there was likely an associated coronal mass ejection (CME) with Tuesday’s strong flare. There were also at least three other CMEs that left the Sun back on Sunday.

A CME is a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere. These CMEs travel quickly through space, and they can impact Earth depending on the direction in which they leave the Sun.

If a CME reaches Earth, it interacts with the magnetosphere and can cause a geomagnetic storm. Depending on the strength of the geomagnetic storm, impacts to satellites, human space exploration, aviation, communications, and electric power can occur.

A strong M9.8 solar flare occurred Tuesday. Solar flares and CMEs will occur more often with solar maximum in 2024. (WSFA 12 News)

Perhaps the most noticeable impact from geomagnetic storms is the appearance of the northern lights. The northern lights are typically confined to the northern latitudes like Canada, Russia, Norway, Iceland, and Alaska.

However, a geomagnetic storm of at least moderate intensity (G2+) often allows the lights to appear farther south into the Continental U.S. Rarely will the northern lights occur all the way down here in Alabama, but it can happen with the strongest geomagnetic storms.

The impacts from CMEs can be significant if the geomagnetic storm is very strong to extremely strong. That would mainly be from storms rated G4 and G5. Storms that strong are just not very common.

Geomagnetic storm watches are in effect for Thursday and Friday as the effects of CMEs and a strong solar flare impact Earth. (WSFA 12 News)

The 3-4 CMEs that left the Sun earlier this week are in fact heading towards Earth right now. They will arrive and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere Thursday and Friday.

For this reason the Space Weather Prediction Center has issued Geomagnetic Storm Watches for November 30th and December 1st.

The expectation is that the storming levels will reach G1 and G2. It’s possible that G3 conditions are met at some point if the CMEs are strong enough upon arrival. This would increase the probability of impacts on Earth, including the northern lights being visible farther south than normal.

Unfortunately the Southeastern U.S. will not get to see the lights unless the geomagnetic storm overperforms a bit. You can always search social media to see some photos and videos of the northern lights during events like these!

