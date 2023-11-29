Two more dry and cool days and one more cold night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is going to go out on a cool and dry note here in Central and South Alabama. We’re not forecasting any rain to fall through sunset Thursday. Skies will be bright today with ample sunshine and some afternoon high clouds.

Rain will fall at times between Thursday evening and Monday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Some clouds will be around tonight, with more expected to be around tomorrow. The clouds will be due to our next system getting closer to Alabama. Once again, the sun we do see won’t do much to help warm us up.

Cold high pressure will keep highs in the middle and upper 50s today and just above 60 degrees tomorrow. That’s below the normal high temperature of 66 degrees in Montgomery on this date. Nighttime temperatures will be very cold one more time tonight as lows fall to around the freezing mark with frost possible.

The clouds that thicken tomorrow afternoon will quickly give way to scattered rain tomorrow evening and night. Some thunder and lightning will be possible as well. This will just be the start of a wet stretch of weather in our part of the state.

Total rain over the next week will be between 2" and 4". (WSFA 12 News)

Additional rounds of wet weather, some of which could feature heavy rain, and a few thunderstorms are in the forecast between Friday and early Monday. It will not rain during that entire window as some dry breaks will undoubtedly occur.

Still, there will be a good deal of rain for everyone in Central and South Alabama. At this time it’s looking like we’ll see impressive rain totals of 2-4″. This will likely result in the removal of drought and fire concerns for just about everyone in our area.

While it may seem like we’re going to see a bunch of rain, it comes over a stretch of just over three days. As a result, it’s unlikely that we’ll be dealing with any significant or widespread flooding concerns.

Warmer air will arrive as December kicks off Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Not only that, the risk of severe weather during the upcoming stretch of wet weather is also low. I’d argue it’s very low to just above zero given the latest information and model data.

So we know it’s going to be wet at times as December kicks off, but what about temperatures? Well, it will be warmer Friday, Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Temperatures will then come back down into the 50s and 60s next week as conditions dry out.

