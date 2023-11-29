Advertise
USDA Forest Service reduces fire restriction locations in some Alabama national forests

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The USDA Forest Service is updating restrictions on burning in national forests.

Those visiting the Bankhead National Forest (Bankhead District) and Talladega National Forest (Shoal Creek and Talladega Districts) cannot use fire or build campfires outside developed recreation areas - and in those spaces, only in receptacles designed for fire.

Commercially available fuel stoves (camp stoves) and backpacking stoves are excluded from the restriction. Forest Service officials are also prohibiting possessing, discharging, or using any and all types of fireworks.

The order takes effect Nov. 30 until further notice.

According to Martie Knipe, Fire Management Officer for the USDA Forest Service in Alabama, drought conditions improved in southern counties comprising the Conecuh National Forest. “We want the public to continue to careful with fire in northern and eastern counties that contain the Bankhead and Talladega National Forests,” said Knipe. “These counties remain in extreme or severe drought conditions; so we have fire restrictions in place for the Bankhead, Shoal Creek and Talladega Ranger Districts to reduce the threat of wildfires.”

Knipe added the only exceptions involve persons with a permit issued by a District Ranger or Forest Supervisor or any Federal, State, or local organized rescue or fire fighting force operating in their official duty.

Violation of these prohibitions could be fined $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

For information, check the Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/alabama.

