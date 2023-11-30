Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights

The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the planet.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’ve ever wanted to see the northern lights, this may be your chance.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a strong geomagnetic storm is heading towards Earth Friday.

Forecasters say it will increase the likelihood of being able to see the aurora borealis, or northern lights, for places as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon.

The space weather event could also create disruptions on the planet.

People may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS problems or power irregularities.

This solar event occurs every 11 years and lasts about four months.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a deadly triple shooting Tuesday night on Oak Street.
Name released of man killed in Montgomery triple shooting
The Alabama attorney general's office has raided White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County.
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County raided, closed
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Community members and sheriff’s deputies alike stood before the Lowndes County Courthouse to...
Lowndes County community awaits justice 4 years after sheriff’s slaying

Latest News

An Iranian domestically built missile is displayed in front of the portrait of the Lebanese...
House passes resolution to block Iran’s access to $6 billion from prisoner swap
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
Twenty-five dogs found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers last...
Troopers rescue 15 dogs found neglected, abandoned in stolen U-Haul at truck stop
WSFA's annual 12's Day of Giving!
WSFA’s 23rd annual ‘12′s Day of Giving’ event kicks off at 5 a.m. Friday
FILE - Alec Baldwin speaks at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on...
Family of Marine killed in Afghanistan fails to win lawsuit against Alec Baldwin