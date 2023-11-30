Advertise
Gov. Ivey selects next leader of Alabama National Guard

Brigadier General David Pritchett.
Brigadier General David Pritchett.(Source: Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that the current leader of the Alabama National Guard is retiring, and she has selected a replacement.

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon has been the adjunct general of the Alabama National Guard since her appointment in 2017. After extending the length of her service by over a year, Gordon and Gov. Ivey are ready to transition leadership.

Brig. Gen. David Pritchett, a Jefferson County native and Auburn alumnus, will be returning to Alabama to serve as the National Guard’s next leader.

“We are fortunate to have General Pritchett return to Alabama to serve at the helm of the National Guard. His exceptional military experience and diverse leadership background will help us forge on with existing projects and missions and will help foster even more growth at the Alabama National Guard,” Ivey said in a news release.

Pritchett started his military career in 1988 in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in Bessemer. The majority of his career has been with the Alabama National Guard. He will be leaving his current position as director of the joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard to take up his new role in Alabama.

“I am grateful to Governor Ivey on my upcoming appointment to be the next adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. This organization has a storied past of service to our great state and country,” said Pritchett. “Our Soldiers, Airmen and Civilians are prepared to face any challenge to ensure the safety of our citizens, protect critical infrastructure, and if necessary, to deploy overseas to fight and win our nation’s wars. I am both honored and humbled to be the next leader of the Alabama National Guard.”

Pritchett’s appointment begins Jan. 1. The official change of command ceremony will be on Jan. 5.

