Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ice skating rink opens in Prattville for 2023 holidays

From Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, enjoy gliding across the ice in downtown Prattville near...
From Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, enjoy gliding across the ice in downtown Prattville near Heritage Park.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking to skate right through the holiday season? You’re in luck! The annual ice skating rink event has opened in Prattville for 2023, with WSFA 12 News as one of the co-sponsors!

From Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, enjoy gliding across the ice in downtown Prattville near Heritage Park.

The rink is closed on Dec. 4-6, 11, 13, and Christmas Day.

For more details on hours, ticket prices and more, click HERE.

HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS
2023 holiday events across central Alabama

We’re compiling a list of parades, tree lightings, donation opportunities, and more.

WSFA Holiday Happenings 2023 APP

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a deadly triple shooting Tuesday night on Oak Street.
Name released of man killed in Montgomery triple shooting
The Alabama attorney general's office has raided White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County.
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County raided, closed
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Community members and sheriff’s deputies alike stood before the Lowndes County Courthouse to...
Lowndes County community awaits justice 4 years after sheriff’s slaying

Latest News

WSFA Holiday Happenings 2023 APP
2023 holiday events across central Alabama
Police responded to Cecil Lane where they found two people in critical condition.
Video from the scene of a Montgomery double shooting
Carl Wilson booking photo (Credit: Houston County Jail)
Veteran threatens to “blow up” Fort Novosel
Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting