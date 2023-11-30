Ice skating rink opens in Prattville for 2023 holidays

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Looking to skate right through the holiday season? You’re in luck! The annual ice skating rink event has opened in Prattville for 2023, with WSFA 12 News as one of the co-sponsors!

From Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, enjoy gliding across the ice in downtown Prattville near Heritage Park.

The rink is closed on Dec. 4-6, 11, 13, and Christmas Day.

For more details on hours, ticket prices and more, click HERE.

