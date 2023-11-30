Larry Chapman to be inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024, and there is a name on there that many people in the Montgomery area should be familiar with.

Larry Chapman, who coached basketball for three decades at AUM, is getting the honor this year.

Chapman retired from AUM after the 2013-14 season. He amassed a 685-441 record over a span of 37 seasons with the Warhawks. That record is good enough to rank Chapman 5th all-time in career victories among NAIA coaches.

He was named the NAIA’s Coach of the Year after the 1987-88 season when his team posted a 32-3 record and reached the national championship game. Chapman coached 11 teams that qualified for the NAIA National Tournament.

Throughout his career, Chapman has led AUM to win championships in the Southern States Athletic Conference, the Georgia-Alabama-Carolina Conference, the Southeast Independent Region, and NAIA District 27.

After retiring from AUM, Chapman returned to coaching in 2015, leading Macon East to the state finals in his first year. He followed up that first-year performance with back-to-back state championships. He then retired from Macon East after three seasons and an impressive 81-8 record.

Chapman, along with former Auburn pitcher Scott Sullivan, former UAB basketball coach Mike Anderson, and Alabama football stars David Palmer and Mike Washington, will be officially inducted on May 4, 2024, with a banquet and ceremony at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.