Lumber Company to lay off 80 at Butler County facility

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major employer in the Chapman community of Butler County is preparing to lay off nearly 80 employees after announcing “an indefinite curtailment” of lumber production at its facility.

Boise Cascade, which produces engineered wood products, panels, and lumber, said plywood operations at the Chapman plant are not affected by the curtailment.

Affected employees were notified in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that operations will end on Jan. 28, 2024.

“The team has worked diligently every day; however, a combination of challenges, including required future investments and overall profitability, has led to this decision. It was a difficult and unfortunate decision, but after evaluating a number of factors over the past year, it is not feasible to continue operating at an efficient level.” “We understand the impact that this shutdown has on our employees and their families. We are communicating about job opportunities within the Company as well as resources that are available to assist them.”

“We will work with our Chapman Lumber customers to manage the transition between now and the eventual curtailment. We continue to focus on growing our engineered wood products business and supporting the remainder of our manufacturing locations.”

The decision comes more than a year after Boise Cascade finalized the purchase of Coastal Plywood Company’s operations in Chapman, as well as in Havana, Florida, in July 2022.

