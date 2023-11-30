Lumber Company to lay off 80 at Butler County facility
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major employer in the Chapman community of Butler County is preparing to lay off nearly 80 employees after announcing “an indefinite curtailment” of lumber production at its facility.
Boise Cascade, which produces engineered wood products, panels, and lumber, said plywood operations at the Chapman plant are not affected by the curtailment.
Affected employees were notified in compliance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act that operations will end on Jan. 28, 2024.
The decision comes more than a year after Boise Cascade finalized the purchase of Coastal Plywood Company’s operations in Chapman, as well as in Havana, Florida, in July 2022.
