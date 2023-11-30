Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting

Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man and woman are fighting for their lives after being shot Thursday morning in Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to Cecil Lane, located just off Atlanta Highway, around 11:30 a.m. There, they found both victims in life-threatening condition. Both are now being treated at an area hospital.

No suspect or motive for the shootings was immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a deadly triple shooting Tuesday night on Oak Street.
Name released of man killed in Montgomery triple shooting
The Alabama attorney general's office has raided White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County.
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County raided, closed
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Community members and sheriff’s deputies alike stood before the Lowndes County Courthouse to...
Lowndes County community awaits justice 4 years after sheriff’s slaying
Alabamians will start seeing their one-time tax rebates, promised as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s one-time tax rebate payments begin processing Friday

Latest News

Thorsby Drugs was targeted by a group of burglars Thursday morning.
2 suspected pharmacy burglars in Chilton Co. arrested, search continues for remaining 2 suspects
Larry Chapman
Larry Chapman to be inducted into Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
The official groundbreaking of the new Flatwood Community Center.
Press conference on Flatwood Community Center groundbreaking one year after tornado
Christmas at Cloverdale Playhouse
Christmas at Cloverdale Playhouse