Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man and woman are fighting for their lives after being shot Thursday morning in Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to Cecil Lane, located just off Atlanta Highway, around 11:30 a.m. There, they found both victims in life-threatening condition. Both are now being treated at an area hospital.

No suspect or motive for the shootings was immediately known. An investigation is ongoing.

