More than 800 jobs headed to McCalla with Smucker’s plant opening next year

Smucker’s Uncrustables
By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction continues at the new Smucker Manufacturing Facility in the McCalla area. This site will become their third location in the country, and they plan to bring about 700 to 800 jobs once they open.

Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Othell Phillips says it took a lot of hard work with leaders across the county to get to this point.

The area is known as the JeffMet, which already has about 4800 jobs, and this more than $1 billion dollar investment from Smuckers will bring more and new life to the location off Old Tuscaloosa Highway.

Construction began on the site in 2022, and it’s expected to be completed by 2025.

“With Smucker’s, it’s going to add another 850 jobs in the first phase. It’s a huge deal. It took a lot of cooperation from governmental entities, economic development entities, utilities, and others to come together to make a deal like this happen,” says Phillips. “You don’t have a company like this, a national company, invest in your community to spend 1.2 billion dollars without everyone working together.”

They’re set to open next May, but in the meantime, they still need more employees.

If you would like to apply, please click here or text McCalla to 28203.

