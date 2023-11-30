Rain and some thunderstorms likely Friday and this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November will go out on a dry note before an active start to the month of December. We’re not forecasting any rain to fall today with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy.

These clouds are arriving courtesy of our next system getting closer to Alabama from the west. Once again, the sun we do see won’t warm us up too much. Cold high pressure will keep highs around 60 degrees.

Rounds of rain and storms will push through between tonight and Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The clouds will give way to scattered (mostly light) rain showers tonight. Additional rounds of wet weather, some of which will likely feature heavy rain, will occur Friday through Sunday. It will not rain during that entire window as dry breaks will occur.

In fact, there will likely be locations that go several hours in a row without seeing any rainfall.

Given the setup, there will also be some thunderstorms in the mix. South Alabama will have the highest chance of seeing thunderstorms, with lower chances the farther north in the state you go.

Today is the best day to put up the outdoor Christmas decorations. (WSFA 12 News)

At this time it’s looking like we’ll see rain totals of two to three inches between Friday morning and sunset Sunday. This should result in the removal of drought and fire concerns for many towns in our area.

While it may seem like we’re going to see a bunch of rain, it comes over a stretch of three days. As a result, it’s unlikely that we’ll be dealing with any significant or widespread flooding concerns.

Total rain between tonight and Sunday will be 2-4" across the area. (WSFA 12 News)

Not only that, the risk of severe weather during the upcoming stretch is also very low. It’s not zero though. We wouldn’t be completely shocked to see a couple of strong to marginally severe storms Friday or Saturday.

We will continue sifting through model data and update this aspect of the forecast throughout the day, so keep checking back!

So we know it’s going to be wet at times as December kicks off, but what about temperatures? Well, it will be warmer Friday, Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Temperatures will then come back down into the 50s and 60s next week as conditions dry back out.

