Saban: Jase McClellan ‘questionable’ for SEC Championship

McClellan leads Alabama in rushing this season with over 800 yards
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL...
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 25, 2023. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Jeffery Winborne
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - Alabama may play Saturday’s SEC Championship Game minus their starting running back.

Head coach Nick Saban said McClellan has not been able to do much this week in practice after leaving the Iron Bowl in a medical boot on crutches.

“We’ll see how he does today, where he is. I would have to say he’s probably questionable for the game at this point,” Saban said, adding that it’s probably too early to tell.

McClellan leads the Crimson Tide in rushing on the season with 803 yards and six touchdowns. His most productive game of the year came against Tennessee with 115 yards.

If McClellan is unable to play, Alabama’s next best running back is Roydell Williams.

Williams, a senior, has rushed for 439 yards and four touchdowns this season.

The SEC Championship kicks off at 3 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

