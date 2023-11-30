Two suspected pharmacy burglars in Chilton Co. arrested, search continues for others

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are looking for the remaining suspect after burglars targeted pharmacies in different cities Thursday morning.

After four people broke into a pharmacy in Jemison Thursday morning, Thorsby officers later found another pharmacy burglary-in-progress.

After the suspects fled in a vehicle, they were pursued into Calera on Highway 31 where Calera officers stopped them by deflating their tires with spike strips.

“When criminals choose to flee in a vehicle they make the decision that endangers the public, law enforcement and themselves,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said. “Our goal is always to stop the fleeing vehicle as quickly and safely as possible.”

Four suspects fled on foot near the community center. Two of them were captured while two others escaped.

Both suspects are being held in the Chilton County Jail.

Calera police said they are working with Jemison and Thorsby departments to identify the remaining suspects.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have anyone injured this morning but the suspects did cause damage to city property and will be held accountable,” Hyche said. “Criminals choosing to flee into Calera is never a wise move.”

