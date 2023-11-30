Advertise
Veteran threatens to “blow up” Fort Novosel

Carl Wilson booking photo (Credit: Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A military veteran faces charges that he made terror threats against Fort Novosel, a U.S. Army base, and then threatened others in Dothan.

“Somebody here is going to die,” is what Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said Carl Wilson told workers at the VA clinic in Dothan, apparently unhappy with the answers they provided regarding an issue.

Valenza said the 65-year-old Wilson had earlier threatened to “blow up” Fort Novesel, though Valenza said he never got on the base.

Investigators also believe he threatened another medical facility in Enterprise, where police apprehended him.

Valenza said that Wilson refused to cooperate with investigators.

Jail records show he has no bond pending a hearing.

