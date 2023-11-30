Advertise
WSFA’s 23rd annual ‘12′s Day of Giving’ event kicks off at 5 a.m. Friday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that time of year again! WSFA 12 News’ 23rd annual 12′s Day of Giving event is back, and we’re hoping you’ll join us in showing your generosity during the holidays!

12′s Day of Giving started in 2000 and over the past nearly-quarter century, you’ve dug deep into your pockets, helping raise more than a half-million dollars, 100 tons of food, and about 75,000 toys!

The WSFA 12 News crew and numerous volunteers will be at Renfroe’s Market in Eastchase starting at 5 a.m. Friday where we’ll take your cash donations, new toys, and non-perishable food items. They’ll benefit several great causes including Toys for Tots, the Christmas Clearinghouse, and Heart of Alabama Food Bank.

We’ll take donations on site until 7 p.m., and you don’t even have to get out of your vehicle!

Can’t make it out to the event? You can also donate by going to wsfa.com/12sDayOfGiving.

Special thanks goes to Renfroe’s Market, Dixie Electric, Auburn University at Montgomery, and Wind Creek for their help with this annual event!

