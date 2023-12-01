Alabama Attorney General takes stand against LGBTQ+ foster child protection policy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is taking a stand against President Joe Biden’s administration policy to protect LGBTQ+ foster children.

Marshall is one of 19 Attorney Generals who disagree with the policy. Marshall says it discriminates against faith-based organizations.

According to experts with the Human Rights Campaign, there are a disproportionately amount of foster children that are LGBTQ+. Plus, they tend to struggle more even when they find a foster home.

According to the Biden Administration, LGTBQ+ kids face disproportionately high rates of abuse in foster care facilities.. The administration also claims their placements are often in unsupportive or hostile environments.

Harris Home Executive Director Reginald McKenzie says he is seeing a rise in LGBTQ+ children in foster care, especially transgender children.

“It’s not political for us,” McKenzie said. “We know that all children are from God and we’re going to love on them and we’re going to try and support them and we’re going to do what we can do to make sure that they are successful in life.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources is proposing a new rule. It would require trainings for foster care providers and would focus on how to meet the needs of an LGBTQ+ child. There are over 6,000 children who need a home in Alabama.

“There’s still a great need especially in the state of Alabama and we don’t need anything that’s going to deter foster parents from wanting to be foster parents,” McKenzie said.

Marshall says this policy “presents serious concerns for faith-based foster care providers and families with traditional viewpoints.”

“It’s not political for us,” McKenzie said. “I think all children should be loved and cared for. I would hope facilities like ours, faith-based and others will continue to support these children because again it’s not political - those children are a gift from God.”

Another condition of the possible policy is expanding the concept of safe.

Safety doesn’t only mean the physical living conditions but also if a child’s gender is being affirmed, like calling them by their preferred pronouns, dressing in a way that aligns with their gender and more.

One faith-based organization representative WAFF 48 News spoke to says the organization doesn’t have a comment at this time.

