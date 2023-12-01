Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama lawmaker planning bill to clarify illegal gambling laws

A state lawmaker is looking to put an end to the legal questions surrounding casino gaming in Alabama.
By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker is hoping to put an end to questions surrounding casino gaming in Alabama. He’s proposing a bill that would clarify illegal activity.

This comes in the wake of the latest casino raid by state law enforcement. White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County was shut down Tuesday.

State Rep. Andy Whitt said he plans to introduce a bill that will create blanket penalties for those who are caught participating in illegal gaming.

Whitt accompanied law enforcement to a total of 45 illegal gaming facilities across the state. He says Alabama needs a strong regulatory and enforcement piece of legislation before it can make gaming legal.

“I knew that illegal gambling was a problem when I walked just a couple of blocks from the Statehouse and was able to purchase a scratch-off,” said Whitt.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says he shut down White Hall Entertainment for disobeying an Alabama Supreme Court order. In a statement, Marshall said, “Rackets such as these will not be tolerated in Lowndes County or elsewhere in Alabama.”

But shutting down casinos has consequences.

“This is unfortunate situation for a poor county like Lowndes County that’s struggled to find economic development, especially in a town like this toward the holidays,” said state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence.

Whitt says crime, violence and drugs often accompany illegal gaming, saying, “You name it, it’s probably there in those casinos. And we need to make sure that we work to get that cleaned up.”

Whitt is just now starting to put ideas on paper but says this is something lawmakers need to take care of during the 2024 regular legislative session.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a deadly triple shooting Tuesday night on Oak Street.
Name released of man killed in Montgomery triple shooting
The Alabama attorney general's office has raided White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County.
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County raided, closed
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
Alabamians will start seeing their one-time tax rebates, promised as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s one-time tax rebate payments begin processing Friday

Latest News

Many of Alabama’s County leaders were in Auburn Wednesday to outline what they want state...
Alabama’s county governments outline 2024 legislative priorities
The first semester ends in the coming weeks, but safety remains top of mind.
Alabama schools don’t have basic security equipment, advisory board says
Alabamians will start seeing their one-time tax rebates, promised as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s...
Alabama’s one-time tax rebate payments begin processing Friday
Anti-marijuana groups push Governor Noem to veto medical marijuana expansion bill
Ala. Medical Cannabis Commission starts business license presentations