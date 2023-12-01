Andalusia’s Christmas in Candyland bigger and better than ever for 10th anniversary

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The south Alabama holiday experience known as “Christmas in Candyland” is back for its 10th year in the city of Andalusia.

The 2023 season kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Court Square in downtown Friday morning.

Andalusia officials hold a ribbon cutting to kick off the 10th anniversary of Christmas in Candlyland. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The winter wonderland has fun for the whole family, from photo opportunities to play cottages and train rides to snow tubing, Christmas lights, musical acts, and more!

It all started with a dream by then-Chamber of Commerce director Chrissie Duffy to bring more people to the downtown area. She approached the city council with a request to buy snow machines for the Court Square. She had no idea how big her dream would get.

“The snow machines were my initial draw, but then I also worried that wasn’t enough,” Duffy explained. “It was still only a 15-minute blip. That’s where the playhouses came in.” That’s where the playhouses, or cottages came in, with sponsors stepping up to help create nine the first year.

“Those businesses came forward and turned my little dream into what it is now,” Duffy said. “I had a little idea. But there’s no way I could have done Candyland without the people who shared that vision and jumped on board. When it did come together, I absolutely cried,” she said. “It was better than anything I expected.”

As Christmas in Candyland has grown, so have the attractions. There’s now the Candyland Express, Polar Bear Slide and skating rink, and more.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary, city officials bought a new Christmas tree that is 50 feet tall and is 20 feet larger in circumference at the base. There are also more photo backgrounds, and a new C*A*N*D*Y*L*A*N*D signage that’s reminiscent of the iconic Hollywood sign, and other upgrades.

Attention to the city’s success has spread across the state and nation! County Living magazine named Andalusia one of the “30 Most Magical Town in the United States” in 2023, alongside places like New York City, Branson, and Asheville.

And southernthing.com listed Andalusia among “9 Southern towns that are magical at Christmas.” It was the smallest of the cities featured.

“That’s some high cotton,” Mayor Earl Johnson said of the city’s inclusion with other prestigious cities across the country. “We couldn’t buy this kind of publicity, and we know for a fact it has helped us recruit people to Andalusia.”

