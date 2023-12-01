First Alert: Rain and storms likely for the first few days of December

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wet weather has returned to parts of central and south Alabama... after a dry and cooler than normal end to November, we are kicking the new month off on a wet note. Some scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be passing through the south half of the state during the early afternoon, then coverage of rain drops for the afternoon and evening.

Rain and a few storms are most likely to occur early today. (WSFA 12 News)

It won’t be dry everywhere, but chances of seeing rain go down the later into the day we get; additional rain and embedded thunderstorms will arrive tonight and occur through early Sunday.

December may showing signs of more wet weather, but that does not mean it is raining every moment of every day... there will be high coverage of rain and some storms for a large chunk of that window as multiple wave of activity roll through the area thanks to a stalled out frontal boundary.

We definitely recommend the rain gear if you’re going to be out and about between this morning and lunchtime Sunday.

Total rain through Sunday will range from one inch to three inches. (WSFA 12 News)

At this time it’s looking like we’ll see rain totals of one inch to as much as three inches over the next 48 hours. This should continue to help our current drought situation and result in low fire concerns for many towns in our area.

The good news with this activity is it’s unlikely that we’ll be dealing with any significant or widespread flooding concerns. Not only that, the risk of severe weather is also very low. It’s not zero though, so don’t let you guard down or be shocked to see a couple of strong to marginally severe storms today or tomorrow.

Rain and a few storms are likely early today and again tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night. (WSFA 12 News)

So we know it’s going to be wet at times as we begin December, but what about temperatures? Well, it will be warmer through Sunday with high temperatures around 70° each afternoon.

Temperatures will then come back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s next week. Right now Monday and Tuesday look rather cloudy with some sunshine. More sunshine will be with us by Wednesday as high pressure takes over.

