How December’s weather will look in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new month is here as December kicks off today. It’s a month typically characterized by cool temperatures, chances for rain and storms, and sometimes severe weather.

Here in 2023 it’s looking like December will end up warm and wet in Alabama. At least compared to normal.

That’s according to the updated December monthly outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC). These outlooks are updated on the last day of every month by the CPC.

Above normal temperatures are favored in Alabama during December. (WSFA 12 News)

For Alabama, the outlook calls for a 40-60% probability of above normal temperatures for December as a whole. More specifically, the western two-thirds of the state has a 50-60% chance of above normal temps.

The remainder of Alabama -- generally east of Montgomery -- has a 40-50% probability of seeing above normal temperatures.

Average high temperatures in December start around 65 degrees and end around 60 degrees. Average low temperatures range from 40 degrees on December 1st to 37 degrees on New Year’s Eve.

Given this, it’s safe to assume that December will feature plenty of days in the 60s and even some days in the 70s. Most nights should be in the upper 30s and 40s with some colder nights mixed in.

I really wouldn’t expect any significant or long-lasting cold shots.

Above normal precipitation is favored in Alabama in December. (WSFA 12 News)

December is usually a wet month here in Central Alabama. Montgomery averages just a tick under five inches of rain for the month, making it the third-wettest month of the year.

Given the outlook from the CPC there’s a great chance of it being a wet month overall. In fact, the first couple days of the month will be very wet, already putting us ahead of schedule for rainfall.

So it won’t take much more rain through New Year’s Eve to get us above normal like the outlook is calling for. Still, I’d look for more bouts of wet weather starting around December 10th. Right now it’s looking dry between the 3rd and 9th.

There’s no way to know if severe weather will accompany any of the rain events we see. However, it’s always a possibility this time of year if the ingredients come together, so be sure to follow along with us as we track chances of rain and storms later this month!

