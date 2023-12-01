Advertise
Man charged in Crenshaw County murder case

Dustin Lee Burbage is facing murder and drug charges.
Dustin Lee Burbage is facing murder and drug charges.(Source: Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect in the Crenshaw County jail is facing murder and drug charges.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Angel Renea Soisson, 32, of Dozier, was killed near the 6000 block of Old Three Notch Road near the Bullock community. According to ALEA, the State Bureau of Investigation launched the homicide investigation Monday night at the request of Crenshaw County’s sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office.

The state says Dustin Lee Burbage, 40, of Brantley, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No information on the case, including motive or cause of death, was released.

