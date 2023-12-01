Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mississippi man killed in early morning I-65 crash in Chilton County

An early morning crash along Interstate 65 has claimed the life of a 73-year-old Mississippi...
An early morning crash along Interstate 65 has claimed the life of a 73-year-old Mississippi man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash along Interstate 65 has claimed the life of a 73-year-old Mississippi man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Robert E. Johnson Jr, of Price, Mississippi, was killed around 5:20 a.m. when the the 2002 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving left the roadway and struck an unoccupied Ford pickup sitting on the shoulder.

The crash happened near mile marker 216, about three miles south of Jemison in Chilton County. That’s about 50 miles south of Birmingham and 50 miles north of Montgomery.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday...
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-65 near Prattville
A major employer in the Chapman community of Butler County is preparing to lay off nearly 80...
Lumber Company to lay off 80 at Butler County facility
The Alabama attorney general's office has raided White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County.
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County raided, closed
Brigadier General David Pritchett.
Gov. Ivey selects next leader of Alabama National Guard

Latest News

It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea
Suspect in Opp murder arrested in Arizona
A crane lifts the 2023 Alabama Capitol Christmas Tree into place.
Ivey to flip switch on Alabama Capitol’s Christmas tree in Friday evening ceremony
A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday...
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-65 near Prattville