Mississippi man killed in early morning I-65 crash in Chilton County

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash along Interstate 65 has claimed the life of a 73-year-old Mississippi man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Robert E. Johnson Jr, of Price, Mississippi, was killed around 5:20 a.m. when the the 2002 Chevrolet Suburban he was driving left the roadway and struck an unoccupied Ford pickup sitting on the shoulder.

The crash happened near mile marker 216, about three miles south of Jemison in Chilton County. That’s about 50 miles south of Birmingham and 50 miles north of Montgomery.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

