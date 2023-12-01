Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is now certified sensory inclusive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - – KultureCity has partnered with the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts to make the Museum more sensory-inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with sensory issues visiting the Museum.

The certification process entailed the staff at the MMFA attending training on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available at the visitor services desk to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives, and to know that the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We’re honored to partner with the MMFA to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests!” Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the significant barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is part of the environment in a venue like the MMFA. With its new certification, the MMFA is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when visiting the MMFA.

Before visiting, families can download the free KultureCity App, which allows them to view what sensory features are available and where they can access them. Also on the App is the Social Story, which will preview what to expect while spending time at the MMFA.

