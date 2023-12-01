Advertise
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-65 near Prattville

A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday...
A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday morning.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday morning.

According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:42 a.m. on Friday has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of I-65 near the 197-mile marker in Autauga County are currently closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene and investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

