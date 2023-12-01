Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closure on I-65 near Prattville

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused lane closures on I-65 southbound near Prattville on Friday morning.

According to ALEA, a multi-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:42 a.m. on Friday has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of I-65 near the 197-mile marker in Autauga County are currently closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene and investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

