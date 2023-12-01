Advertise
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 3-month old boy killed by ‘pet wolf-hybrid’ in Chelsea

It happened on Hwy 440 between new and old Hwy 280.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Coroner and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 3-month old boy was killed Thursday afternoon by what is described as a wolf-hybrid and reportedly kept as a pet by the baby’s family.

It happened in Chelsea on County Road 440 in Chelsea, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Chelsea First Responders, Shelby County Deputies and Shelby County Animal Control Officers responded to the scene and took the baby to Grandview Medical Center. The baby died a short time later. The animal was euthanized at the scene by a veterinarian at the request of law enforcement. It was taken to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory in Auburn for further examination and investigation. There is no threat to the public.

Wayne Morris, a spokesman for the City of Chelsea, said other children were in the home and DHR is also investigating.

Chelsea’s Mayor Tony Picklesimer released the following statement:

“It’s been confirmed that one of our children here in Chelsea was killed by an exotic family pet and succumbed to its injuries yesterday afternoon after being taken to the hospital by Chelsea Fire & Rescue. We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event and lift up the family and all those affected with our deepest prayers and thoughts.”

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

