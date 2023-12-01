Advertise
Student arrested after gun found at Greenville High School

A gun was found at Greenville High School on Nov. 30, 2023. Police say the student who had the...
A gun was found at Greenville High School on Nov. 30, 2023. Police say the student who had the gun was arrested.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun at Greenville High School has led to a student’s arrest.

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn said they were alerted Thursday morning that the student might have a gun. He said officers found a revolver under the juvenile’s clothing.

The chief said someone outside the city called the school in the first place because they were concerned about something on the student’s social media. He said after looking through the posts, the student was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Lovvorn and Butler County Schools Superintendent Joseph Eiland said there was no immediate danger, but the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Eiland said he did not know when parents were notified, saying the school principal would be in charge of that.

“I want to assure the parents and the students that the threat was removed, and the school is safe and we’ll go back to normal activities tomorrow,” he said.

Eiland commended the police response time, saying it only took minutes from the call to police for the arrest to be made.

He also expressed gratitude for the initial call to the school, saying, “We appreciate a tip like that because we were able to act very quickly.”

