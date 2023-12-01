Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

This Alabama sheriff is angry. Here’s why.

Sheriff Donald Valenza is distraught that two or three times a day, bullets whiz around his southeast Alabama county.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Donald Valenza is a nearly 50-year law enforcement officer who admits he may be more frustrated than ever as the current Houston County Sheriff.

“We can’t have you going out with your family at night to eat and these young (people) going around and randomly shooting everything up,” he vented on Thursday.

The latest incident to raise his alarm happened this week when an argument in the Houston County Courthouse spilled across the street.

In the lot where jurors and witnesses park, a feud ended with a shot fired into a car.

Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker shot, striking the vehicle’s radio.

Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker (pictured) shot, striking the...
Valenza said nobody was injured when 18-year-old Jalen Baker (pictured) shot, striking the vehicle’s radio.(Houston County Jail)

This shooting is part of what the sheriff calls a disturbing trend, with shots fired calls becoming more common.

“We have several (state) laws changed,” which he sees as a problem. Among those is one that did away with mandatory concealed carry permits.

Valenza also believes lenient punishment is a contributor.

“Start cracking down more on those who commit crimes with firearms,” Valenza said, critical of plea bargains.

In Tuesday’s courthouse parking lot shooting, Baker, with a criminal history, has no bond.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a double shooting on Cecil Lane in Montgomery.
Man, woman critically injured in Montgomery shooting
The Alabama attorney general's office has raided White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County.
White Hall Entertainment in Lowndes County raided, closed
A major employer in the Chapman community of Butler County is preparing to lay off nearly 80...
Lumber Company to lay off 80 at Butler County facility
Montgomery police on the scene of a deadly triple shooting Tuesday night on Oak Street.
Name released of man killed in Montgomery triple shooting
Brigadier General David Pritchett.
Gov. Ivey selects next leader of Alabama National Guard

Latest News

Above normal temperatures are favored for much of the Lower 48 in December.
How December’s weather will look in Alabama
12's Day of Giving: Pike Road Mayor, Gordon Stone
12's Day of Giving: Montgomery County Commission Chairman, Doug Singleton
Morning Smile: GBHS raises record donations with Taylor Swift ticket raffle
12's Day of Giving is officially underway!